Surprise! Rihanna Pregnant With Baby #3

Rihanna just broke some big news!

She arrived at the Met Gala last night and showed off a new accessory – a baby bump!

It’s official, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2025 (@metgalaofficial_)

Rocky co-chaired this year’s event and arrived early in the evening. Rihanna arrived after the carpet ended, dressed in a gray bustier with a black floor-length skirt and black cropped jacket, tie and hat, all fitting with this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The parents-to-be already have two sons, RZA and Riot. She famously revealed she was pregnant with Riot during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance.

Congratulations to Rihanna!