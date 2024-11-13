The 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees are out – and we have to say, there is some tough competition!

There’s a total of 26 nominees, and only six will be inducted: three in the performing songwriters category, and three from the non-performing songwriters category.

Throwback 2K fans will be excited by the performers who are nominated this year: Sheryl Crow, Eminem, Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette.

Here is a link to all the nominees. Voting will conclude December 22, 2024, and the six inductees will be celebrated June 12 in New York City.

In the meantime, here’s a few songs by our favorite 2K performing songwriters!