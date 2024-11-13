with Chris Cruise


Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

Sheryl Crow
June 8, 2018; Manchester, TN, USA; Sheryl Crow performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees are out – and we have to say, there is some tough competition!

There’s a total of 26 nominees, and only six will be inducted: three in the performing songwriters category, and three from the non-performing songwriters category.

Throwback 2K fans will be excited by the performers who are nominated this year: Sheryl Crow, Eminem, Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette.

Here is a link to all the nominees. Voting will conclude December 22, 2024, and the six inductees will be celebrated June 12 in New York City.

In the meantime, here’s a few songs by our favorite 2K performing songwriters!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Music & Movie Lovers Need To Watch This

Entertainment News

Britney’s New Career Move

Entertainment News

Beyonce Leads 2025 Grammy Nominations

Entertainment News

‘Wicked’ Movie Might Be Wicked Good!

More Stories

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Store

Legendary Producer Quincy Jones Has Died

The Best Halloween Candy Is…

Liam Payne’s Last Song On Pause

1 of 133