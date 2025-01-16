Maybe There’s Hope for Aerosmith Yet?

The news last summer that Aerosmith would never tour again was a hard pill for fans to swallow.

Lead singer Steven Tyler was struggling to recover from a vocal injury – and they were forced to cancel their North American tour.

Aerosmith is the best-selling American hard rock band of all time. They have a distinctive sound – a mix of pop, heavy metal, and blues, punctuated with Tyler’s signature screams and impressive vocal range. Without Tyler, Aerosmith just isn’t Aerosmith.

So – bassist Tom Hamilton joined another hard rock band in 2023, Close Enemies, and has been performing with them.

He recently told Boston radio station WBUR that Tyler’s recovery is “going at its own pace,” but that he’s doing “really well.”

“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it’s a big ‘if’ and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him,” Hamilton said.

So, sounds like the door is not completely shut to Aerosmith playing together again… someday!