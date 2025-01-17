Huge Concert for Fire Relief

This is going to be big!

Music artists are coming together to raise money to help those impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

FireAid, a benefit concert, will be held January 30th at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in L.A.

The lineup includes Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, and Tate McRae.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale next Wednesday, January 22 at Ticketmaster.com.

The concert will also stream live on Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, some AMC Theatre locations, and many more.

Sounds like it’s going to be pretty epic – and Southern California needs the help. The fires have burned 40,000 acres, destroyed 12,000 homes and businesses, and killed 27 people. Over 82,000 people are still under evacuation orders.

One bright spot – calmer winds and cooler temperatures this morning have provided some reprieve for firefighters.

The fires started 10 days ago on January 7.

