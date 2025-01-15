Happy Birthday, Pitbull!

Armando Christian Pérez, AKA Pitbull, AKA Mr. Worldwide, AKA Mr. Worldwide, is celebrating his 44th birthday today!

The “I Know You Want Me” artist is a singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, businessman, activist, and philanthropist.

He’s sold 25 million albums worldwide. He performs before sell-out crowds. He’s incredibly cool…

But, we’re betting there’s a lot you don’t know about Pitbull! Here’s our Top Ten Fun Facts About Pitbull!

He was born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents. He learned the English language by watching “Sesame Street.” He was kicked out of his house as a teenager after getting involved with drugs. He chose the stage name “Pitbull” because they “bite to lock. The dog is too stupid to lose. And they’re outlawed in Dade County. They’re basically everything that I am. It’s been a constant fight.” Lil Jon took an interest in him and helped produce his debut album, M.I.A.M.I., in 2004. He started to really gain popularity in 2008, with his fourth studio album and the songs “I Know You Want Me” and “Hotel Room Service.” He’s collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Kesha, and many more. He holds a key to the city of Kodiak, Alaska, after Walmart did a social media contest for Pitbull to perform there! He has his own fragrance line, is part-owner of Voli Vodka, and also co-owns the NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing. In efforts to support the Latino community, he started a tuition-free public charter school in Miami called Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM!). He’s been a vocal critic of communism and the Cuban government.

There you go, Ten Fun Facts About Pitbull, in honor of his 44th birthday today!