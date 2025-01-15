Happy Birthday, Pitbull!
Armando Christian Pérez, AKA Pitbull, AKA Mr. Worldwide, AKA Mr. Worldwide, is celebrating his 44th birthday today!
The “I Know You Want Me” artist is a singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, businessman, activist, and philanthropist.
He’s sold 25 million albums worldwide. He performs before sell-out crowds. He’s incredibly cool…
But, we’re betting there’s a lot you don’t know about Pitbull! Here’s our Top Ten Fun Facts About Pitbull!
- He was born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents. He learned the English language by watching “Sesame Street.”
- He was kicked out of his house as a teenager after getting involved with drugs.
- He chose the stage name “Pitbull” because they “bite to lock. The dog is too stupid to lose. And they’re outlawed in Dade County. They’re basically everything that I am. It’s been a constant fight.”
- Lil Jon took an interest in him and helped produce his debut album, M.I.A.M.I., in 2004.
- He started to really gain popularity in 2008, with his fourth studio album and the songs “I Know You Want Me” and “Hotel Room Service.”
- He’s collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Kesha, and many more.
- He holds a key to the city of Kodiak, Alaska, after Walmart did a social media contest for Pitbull to perform there!
- He has his own fragrance line, is part-owner of Voli Vodka, and also co-owns the NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing.
- In efforts to support the Latino community, he started a tuition-free public charter school in Miami called Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM!).
- He’s been a vocal critic of communism and the Cuban government.
There you go, Ten Fun Facts About Pitbull, in honor of his 44th birthday today!