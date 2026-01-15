with Chris Cruise


Harry Styles Has A New Album

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year for ‚ÄúHarry's House‚Äù during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Harry Styles is dropping a new album this spring!

He shared the news about Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. on Instagram.

 

A post shared by @harrystyles

The album drops March 6 and it’s his first release in four years.

His last album, Harry’s House, was a massive hit, winning three Grammy Awards in 2023, including Album of the Year.

We’re thinking this new album will be fun to listen to, with the disco ball art and he’s working again with his longtime collaborator, Kid Harpoon.

Can’t wait to see what this One Direction alum has in store!

