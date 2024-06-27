You Could Dress Like The Rocket Man

Elton John is auctioning off even more of his outrageous fashion choices!

John has partnered with eBay to auction a collection of his clothing, shoes, and accessories called the “Rocket Man Resale.”

John told People Magazine that “The Rocket Man Resale shop on eBay allows everyone the opportunity to access unique pieces that bring the wow-factor such as my favourite bathrobe designed by my incredibly talented friend, Donatella Versace. Explore my pre-loved collection and give them new life in your own wardrobe. I can’t wait to see how you’ll make them uniquely yours!”

All of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

John previously auctioned off items from his former Atlanta home. The address of that home was 2660 Peachtree Road, so most items in the eBay auction has a starting bid of $26.60. A few are listed at fixed prices.

You can check out the “Rocket Man Resale” here on eBay.