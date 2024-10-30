with Chris Cruise


Liam Payne’s Last Song On Pause

Liam payne
One Direction's Liam Payne sings during the boy band's first (and only) Milwaukee concert at what was then Miller Park on Aug. 25, 2015. Payne, 31, was found dead after, according to authorities, he jumped from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16.

Liam Payne’s final single was set to be released this week – but that plan is now on pause.

The One Direction singer died October 16th after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Musician Sam Pounds collaborated with Payne on the single, and said Monday that he would release the track, titled “Do No Wrong,” on Friday.

Pounds has since changed his mind and said he will hold the song until Payne’s family gives the go-ahead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds)

Authorities in Argentina have said that Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he died.

