Liam Payne’s Last Song On Pause

Liam Payne’s final single was set to be released this week – but that plan is now on pause.

The One Direction singer died October 16th after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Musician Sam Pounds collaborated with Payne on the single, and said Monday that he would release the track, titled “Do No Wrong,” on Friday.

Pounds has since changed his mind and said he will hold the song until Payne’s family gives the go-ahead.

Authorities in Argentina have said that Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he died.