The Best Halloween Candy Is…

Happy Halloween, Throwback 2K!

We’re hoping you have candy in your future tonight – whether you’re trick or treating or handing out, go ahead and sneak a few pieces!

Every year, we debate the question: what is the best Halloween candy?

Well, Instacart analyzed national sales data and did a survey and discovered the Top 10 Halloween Candies!

Here they are:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups M&Ms Snickers Peanut M&M’s Twix Kit Kat Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Milky Way Sour Patch Kids Skittles

What do you think? Agree or disagree?

Instacart also did a state-by-state comparison. A whopping 40 states have Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as their favorite candy! No wonder it earned the top spot!

They also found some states had “uniquely popular” candy choices. In California, it’s Crunch bars. Connecticut apparently loves Sour Patch Kids. Florida goes for Milky Ways. Georgia and North Carolina really like Nerds! People in Kansas, New Hampshire, and South Carolina love candy corn. And New York state really ups their candy game by going for Fererro Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates!

Whatever your treat of choice is, happy snacking and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!