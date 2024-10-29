with Chris Cruise


The Top Ten Wedding Songs

Wedding
Ivannie Mabillin and Graham Harakal share their first kiss as a married couple at the close of their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony. Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, was a busy one at the Rainbow Wedding Chapel, located on the ground floor of the Forsyth Street side of the parking garage across from the Duval County Courthouse. The business owner, Selecia Young-Jones, a notary who performs weddings along with other notary services had a half dozen weddings scheduled for the day but with walk-ins, the final tally for the day was ten ceremonies that ranged from just the bride and the groom along with the notary performing the ceremony to one couple with groomsmen, bridesmaids and over fourth family members and friends in attendance.

New data has revealed the Top Ten wedding songs!

Online wedding vendor search tool Breezit went through 2,000 wedding-themed Spotify playlists to come up with the most popular wedding songs of all time.

The number one song is “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston! It appeared in 24% of the wedding playlists.

That means the 1987 hit song appeared 484 times on the 2,000 playlists the company went through.

But never fear, Throwback 2K fans, there are a lot of songs on the list just for you!

Here’s the full Top Ten list, according to Breezit.

#1 “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

 

#2 “Dancing Queen” by ABBA

 

#3 “Yeah!” by Usher

 

#4 “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

 

#5 “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

 

#6 “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

 

#7 “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

 

#8 “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce

 

#9 “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON

 

#10 “Low” by Flo Rida

 

Arturas Asakavicius, CEO of Breezit, said that “Music plays an incredibly important role in wedding celebrations, and it’s fascinating to see which songs are still hailed as wedding classics, even years after their initial release. Certain songs have become intertwined with the celebration of a wedding, which is why some have have become timeless classics for many couples’ big day.”

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

The Trashiest TV Talk Show Coming To Netflix

Entertainment News

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes Are…

Entertainment News

Big Honor for Missy Elliott

Entertainment News

Pink Postpones Concerts

More Stories

One Direction: “We’re Completely…

One Direction’s Liam Payne Dead at 31

The Story Behind Rihanna’s “SOS” Will Blow…

Why The Rock Hall of Fame Show Will Be A Must-See

1 of 131