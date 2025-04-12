with Chris Cruise


Lady Gaga Mesmorizes Coachella

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga showed off her guitar skills during her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival headlining performance on Friday, April 11, 2025.

We have a serious case of FOMO after hearing about Lady Gaga’s headlining performance at day one of the Coachella Music Festival!

She performed for around 90 minutes, singing fan favorites like “Paparazzi” and “Bad Romance,” and mixing in her new stuff – like the latest single “Abracadabra.”

Her performance of “Poker Face” had her playing her dancers in a giant chess game!

Also performing last night, Missy Elliott, with her hit songs “Lose Control,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Work It.”

Coachella is offering a livestream from the main stage on YouTube – check it out here! 

As for Lady Gaga’s future performances, her Mayhem Ball tour kicks off in July, and you can find dates and tickets here! 

Lady Gaga fans use a parasol for shade as they wait midday ahead of the performers headlining set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Fri., April 11, 2025.
Lady Gaga fan who goes by the Instagram handle @BadBoyRoyyy poses for a photo with a friend midday ahead of the performers headlining set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Fri., April 11, 2025.
Festivalgoers take in the music and scene at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 11, 2025.
Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Amy Winehouse named a ‘Sound of America’

Entertainment News

Have hair like Beyoncé

Entertainment News

New music coming from Maroon 5

Entertainment News

Grandpa Eminem!

More Stories

New Music From Miley Cyrus

Britney Biopic IS in the works!

Val Kilmer Has Died at 65

Top 5 Favorite Lady Gaga 2K Songs

1 of 151