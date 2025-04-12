Lady Gaga Mesmorizes Coachella

We have a serious case of FOMO after hearing about Lady Gaga’s headlining performance at day one of the Coachella Music Festival!

She performed for around 90 minutes, singing fan favorites like “Paparazzi” and “Bad Romance,” and mixing in her new stuff – like the latest single “Abracadabra.”

Her performance of “Poker Face” had her playing her dancers in a giant chess game!

Also performing last night, Missy Elliott, with her hit songs “Lose Control,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Work It.”

Coachella is offering a livestream from the main stage on YouTube – check it out here!

As for Lady Gaga’s future performances, her Mayhem Ball tour kicks off in July, and you can find dates and tickets here!