Amy Winehouse named a ‘Sound of America’

Amy Winehouse’s album “Back to Black” is among the 25 audio recordings that have been entered into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. The entry ensures that these timeless recordings, encompassing a wide range of genres, will be preserved for future generations.

Robbin Ahrold, chair of the National Recording Preservation Board, called this year’s additions “an honor roll of superb American popular music from the wide-ranging repertoire of our great nation, from Hawaii to Nashville, from iconic jazz tracks to smash Broadway musicals, from Latin superstars to global pop sensations – a parade of indelible recordings spanning more than a century.”

Other notable inclusions this year include Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary musical “Hamilton.” Sounds of our daily lives are included, too, including the six-second chime heard when booting up to Windows 95!

