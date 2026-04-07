with Chris Cruise


Lady Gaga Forced To Cancel Show

Jan 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Lady Gaga performs the National Anthem during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Lady Gaga is in the home stretch of her Mayhem Ball Tour – but she was forced to cancel one of her final stops!

The “Poker Face” singer announced in an Instagram Stories post that she couldn’t perform her third and final show last night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. She said she has been battling a respiratory infection.

Her statement reads: “I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve. I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

There are three shows left on the Tour – two in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 9 and 10, and the final show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.

Here’s wishing Gaga a speedy recovery!


 

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