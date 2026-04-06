Ariana, Selena, Taylor To Celebrate Record Store Day

The 2000s brought a big shift in the way we listened to music – we still had CDs, but iPods and streaming services like Napster were also getting going.

The rise of digital brought about the downfall of those beloved music stores like Sam Goody and Musicland. We just didn’t need to go anywhere to get our favorite songs anymore.

There are still some brick-and-mortar music stores out there – usually your smaller, more niche stores, but they’re there!

National Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18 is your excuse to scope one out – and maybe score a special release from your favorite Throwback 2K artist!

There are dozens of artists who will be releasing special titles on that day to celebrate. This website has a list of all the artists who are participating, but the site is quick to note that doesn’t mean every store will have every title. Every store will place orders directly with distributors, and every store makes their own decisions about which titles to bring in.

That said, the hunt is part of the fun, and we can’t think of a better way to spend a few hours on a Saturday than bumming around to try and score a special release from our favorite Throwback 2K artists!

Ariana Grande, Hilary Duff, Fall Out Boy, Niall Horan, Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, and many more are all taking part.

Again, you can check the entire list here… and happy hunting!