Lady Gaga Extends Her Sold-Out Tour

Lady Gaga is giving her fans what they want!

She has announced she will extend her sold-out Mayhem Ball Tour into 2026, adding some cities and returning to others!

She also rescheduled her show in Miami for March 13, 2026, after canceling earlier this month due to vocal strain.

She kicked off this tour in July – and the new extension means she’ll be on the road for a full nine months!

Gaga’s newly announced shows start February 14 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up April 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Presales start Friday, September 12, with the general onsale happening Monday, September 15.

You can check for tickets through Lady Gaga’s website by clicking HERE.