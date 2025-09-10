with Chris Cruise


Hilary Duff Turns Back To Music

Hilary Duff is planning something!

The “Lizzie McGuire” and Disney Channel star just posted three pictures on Instagram with the caption: “new music… or something.”

 

The last photo shows Duff embracing her husband, Matthew Koma, who is a producer and musician.

So is Duff making new music?

All signs point to yes! She has signed with Atlantic Records, which signals a return to her music career. In the early 2000s, Duff had hits like “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean.”

In recent years, Duff has focused more on acting, appearing in “Younger” and “How I Met Your Father.”

We’re also hearing about a docuseries in the works that will chronicle her journey back to music while balancing family life.

