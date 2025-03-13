Kelly Clarkson Mysteriously Absent From Show

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t been on her daytime talk show for over a week – and fans are getting concerned!

The “American Idol” winner and singing star last appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on March 5. Her celebrity guests have been filling in – including Simu Liu, Brooke Shields, and Wanda Sykes.

NBC, which airs the talk show, hasn’t explained her sudden disappearance from TV.

TMZ reported today, however, that sources have said Kelly herself is completely fine and that she’s been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.

TMZ said she is supposed to resume taping today, and her new shows will air March 18, 20, and 21.

Here’s hoping Kelly Clarkson is doing okay and we do see her back on air soon!