Happy 50th Birthday to will.i.am!

will.i.am
May 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Will.I.Am arrives for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

William James Adams Jr. is celebrating his 50th birthday today!

You probably know him by his stage name, will.i.am, and as the frontman for the Black Eyed Peas!

He’s not only a rapper and singer, he’s a songwriter, record producer, and actor.

In honor of his 50th birthday, here’s 5 Things You May Not Know About will.i.am!

  1. He has never met his father. He was raised by his mother in Los Angeles, and did not discover his full birth name until he was 25 years old.
  2. He met his Black Eyed Peas bandmate apl.de.ap while in summer school in 8th grade. They became best friends and started performing together in L.A. clubs.
  3. He first performed under the name Will 1X. The Black Eyed Peas were first called the Black Eyed Pods.
  4. Fergie was not the first choice to join the Black Eyed Peas as a female voice. The group first asked Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls but she declined due to contractual reasons.
  5. will.i.am also attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles and has designed his own signature clothing line, i.am.

Pretty cool, right? Happy 50th birthday to will.i.am and here are some of his biggest hits!

