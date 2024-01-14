New Michael Jackson Movie To Start Filming

A new movie about the life and career of the King of Pop will begin production this month.

“Michael” is a new biopic from Lionsgate, set for theatrical release in April 2025.

Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray him in the movie. Jafaar is Jermaine Jackson’s son. In an Instagram post, Jafaar wrote, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

The producer that brought us “Bohemian Rhapsody” about the rock band Queen, Graham King, is on the project, along with co-executors of Jackson’s estate, John Branca and John McClain.

The official synopsis reads: “‘Michael’ will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

