Justin Bieber Turns 30!

Justin Bieber was just 13 years old when music producer Scooter Braun clicked on a YouTube video of him singing. He soon signed with Braun and Usher’s media group and quickly became a worldwide sensation with songs like “One Time,” “Baby,” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

Today, he’s turning 30 years old, married, and still making music! His seventh studio album is rumored to be released sometime this year.

Still, it may not be a happy birthday for the musician, as a recent post from his father-in-law raised some concern.

Bieber’s wife Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. He shared a now-deleted post from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, that featured a video of Justin singing and playing the guitar. Marx wrote “Christians, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face…”

Bieber and his wife were later photographed going to church.

Whatever they’re going through, we wish them well and hope they take some time out to celebrate Justin’s big 3-0! Happy birthday, JB!