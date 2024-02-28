with Chris Cruise


Another New *NSYNC Song!?!

Get ready, *NSYNC fans!

It seems the boy band is getting back together AGAIN!

Justin Timberlake just seemed to confirm that a new song from *NSYNC will be featured on his new album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Timberlake responded to a fan’s TikTok comment that said, “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise.”

Timberlake’s response was a video, showing him pulling down a pair of sunglasses, blinking twice, and smiling. 

JT’s new album is out March 15.

*NSYNC previously reunited for the song “Better Place,” which was released last September for the film “Trolls Band Together.”

