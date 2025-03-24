Jonas Brothers: Tour AND Movie!

The Jonas Brothers have big plans for 2025!

The brothers – Kevin, Joe, and Nick – formed their band in 2005. This weekend, they announced the dates for their “JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour,” celebrating 20 years of great music!

They’ll perform at stadiums and arenas in the U.S. and Canada starting August 10 in New Jersey and they’ll wrap up November 14 in Connecticut.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

You can check out the full list of tour dates and ticket info HERE. Tickets go on sale March 28.

But that’s not all! The Jonas Brothers also revealed they will star in a new holiday movie on Disney+! The movie will follow the brothers as they face a series of obstacles in their attempt to make it back to New York from London – so they can spend Christmas with their families.

“A Very Jonas Christmas” will premiere on Disney+ during the holiday season.