It’s Adam Levine’s Birthday!

Happy birthday to Adam Levine!

The frontman of Maroon 5 is turning 46 today.

Levine’s first foray into music was in 1994 with the band Kara’s Flowers. Their album flopped, and the group reformed in 2001 as Maroon 5.

Their very first album, Songs About Jane, came out in 2002 and went multi-platinum. They’ve released six more albums, had numerous hit songs, and won three Grammy Awards.

Levine has also been featured as a coach on “The Voice” on NBC for several years – from 2011 to 2019 and again in 2025.

He’s married to model Behati Prinsloo and they have three children.

In celebration of Levine’s 46th birthday, here are FIVE of our favorite Maroon 5 Throwback 2K songs!

#1 This Love



#2 Harder to Breathe



#3 She Will Be Loved



#4 Sunday Morning



#5 Makes Me Wonder

