Sir Elton John is 78: His Past, Present, and Future!

Sir Elton Hercules John is celebrating his 78th birthday! The Rocket Man has had quite the impact on music over his 60-year career.

Today, in celebration, we thought we’d bring you up to speed on his past, present, and future!

His Past

Of course, Elton fans know that he released his debut album in 1969, titled Empty Sky. He would go on to release 32 more albums over his career, selling over 300 million records worldwide. He’s had nine No. 1 songs in the U.S. and his tribute to Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind,” is the best-selling chart single of all time. He’s an EGOT winner, meaning he has the rare distinction of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. His Elton John AIDS Foundation has raised over $300 million since its inception in 1992. He’s a husband to David Furnish, and they have two sons, Zachary and Elijah. He has retired from touring.

His Present

John revealed over the past year that he has battled severe eye infections that left his sight in question. However, he performed with Grammy Award winner Chappell Roan at his Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party. The two sang her song, “Pink Pony Club,” and his song, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” However, it does seem as though the singer is having a hard time with his 78th birthday, reflecting on his mortality. He said on the “Smartless” podcast that he cried for 45 minutes while working on a new song on his new album with Brandi Carlile. John said “I wrote a song at the end of the album and I just get the lyrics, Bernie Taupin’s lyrics called ‘When This Old World Is Done With Me’. And so I’m writing the verse, like, ‘Oh, this is really pretty.’ And then I get to the chorus and of course it’s about my death. When you get to my age, which is near 100, you think, ‘How much time have I got left?’” And you’ve got children, you’ve got a wonderful husband, you just think about mortality. So, when I got to the chorus, I just broke down for 45 minutes and it’s all on film.” So about that album and film…

His Future