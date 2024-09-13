Demi Lovato Says Fame Is ‘Bittersweet’ And ‘Miserable’

Demi Lovato was 15 when her movie “Camp Rock” premiered in 2008.

Two years later, when “Camp Rock 2” came around, she said she was years into a “grueling schedule.”

That is one of the drawbacks Lovato opens up about during her rise to fame in her upcoming documentary “Child Star.”

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, is now 32 and looks back at the lessons learned during her child stardom.

“I knew right out of the gate that it was a challenging aspect to my life. It was bittersweet because it was all I wanted, and it was miserable,” she told Teen Vogue.

“Child Star” is Lovato’s directorial debut and also features other child stars, including Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, and Christina Ricci.

Lovato told Teen Vogue that during the late 2000s, “It felt like I had an imposter syndrome situation going on where… because I was placed in this position as this role model, people are only seeing the good sides of me. They don’t see me partying with my friends, blacking out on the weekends. So I knew the whole time that they were cheering for a facade, and it felt empty.”

Lovato has spent time in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse. They have also revealed an eating disorder, sexual abuse, and mental health diagnoses.

These days, Lovato says she’s in a much better and healthier place in her life. She is engaged to fiancé Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes and lives in Los Angeles.

“Child Star” will premiere on Hulu September 17th.