Aerosmith On An Upswing

Aerosmith
Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Aerosmith performs during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ever since Aerosmith announced that they could no longer tour together, it seems fans have been hit with a bit of nostalgia!

Aerosmith’s music is moving up the charts!

On August 2, Aerosmith broke the sad news that due to lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal injuries, they have to retire from the road. Tyler had been trying to work through the injuries and recover, but apparently had to make the tough call that his voice just isn’t what it used to be. Aerosmith isn’t Aerosmith without Tyler’s signature vocals – so there’s no chance of someone replacing him.

The news left fans stunned and sad. And of course, nostalgic. They immediately began listening to the songs that helped Aerosmith become one of the world’s biggest bands.

Their Greatest Hits album has moved from No. 163 on the Billboard 200 to No. 125.

It’s also back in the top 10 on the Top Hard Rock Albums list, moving from No. 12 to No. 7.

The band did leave the door open for new music, perhaps? The statement was carefully worded to show Aerosmith would no longer tour as Tyler’s voice likely couldn’t handle multiple hours of performing several days a week. But, there may be a chance that his voice could hold during a recording session. We’ll have to wait and see!

