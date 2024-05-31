Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour

Less than one month before it was set to begin, Jennifer Lopez has canceled her “This is Me… Live” tour.

Lopez made the announcement in her “On the JLo” newsletter to fans today.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

LiveNation said that Lopez was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Fans who purchased tickets will be refunded in full.

Lopez had previously canceled seven tour dates after reportedly experiencing sluggish ticket sales.

There has been rampant speculation in recent weeks about her marriage with Ben Affleck. Numerous sources reported the two have been living apart, although they have been spotted together a few times.

The two married in 2022, nearly 20 years after they called off their original engagement.