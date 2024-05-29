with Chris Cruise


Ellen’s Coming To A City Near You!

Ellen DeGeneres
Jan 5, 2020; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Ellen DeGeneres accepts the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ellen DeGeneres just announced dates for her final stand-up comedy tour!

The comedian kept us laughing for 19 seasons with her daytime talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” It ended in 2022 after allegations of a toxic workplace environment.

DeGeneres is planning on a 27-city tour that she is calling her “final curtain call.”

Netflix will also film her stops in August in Minneapolis for an upcoming special.

DeGeneres may have given some hints about what to expect during her final tour. She performed in Los Angeles in April and reportedly joked about getting “kicked out of show business” for being “mean.”

You can see the list of cities and dates and get ticket links at ellenshop.com/tour.  

