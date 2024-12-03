It’s Official: Beyoncé is #1

Billboard has finally revealed what everyone had guessed: the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century is Beyoncé!

Beyoncé earned the #1 spot based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution, and impact.

Billboard noted that Beyoncé first topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in the 21st century on March 18, 2000, as a member of Destiny’s Child for the song “Say My Name.”

Then fast forward to March 2, 2024, when Beyoncé again topped the Hot 100 for the 12th time this century, for the song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Billboard’s editorial staff wrote: “Few artists this period can match her in any of the most critical basic categories of pop stardom – commercial success, performance abilities, critical acclaim and accolades, industry influence, iconic cultural moments – and absolutely no one can equal her in all of them.”

Billboard’s staff wrote that while Taylor Swift, who came in at #2, does surpass Beyoncé when it comes to album sales, streams, and her Eras Tour, However, Swift simply hasn’t been around long enough to match the “expansiveness of her quarter-century of dominance.”

You can read more about Beyoncé’s incredible career in Billboard’s essay here.

You can also see Billboard’s entire list here – but for now, here’s the list of Billboard’s Top Ten Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century!

Beyoncé Taylor Swift Rihanna Drake Lady Gaga Britney Spears Kanye West Justin Bieber Ariana Grande Adele

Here’s the music video for Beyoncé’s first #1 of the 21st century – “Say My Name!”