It’s National Cookie Day!

Holiday cookies including hot cocoa cookies, marry me cookies, browned butter pecan chocolate chip, and browned butter butterscotch chip cookies at Sinless Sweets in Evans, Georgia, on Nov 12, 2024.

We would argue that every day is a good day for a cookie – but today is an especially good day for one!

Just a little tasty trivia for you: the word “cookie” is derived from the Dutch word “koekie,” meaning “little cake.”

A cookie is defined as: a baked snack or dessert that is typically small, flat, and sweet.

Cookies are called “biscuits” in England!

And, since it’s the holiday season, according to a Monmouth University survey, the top Christmas cookie is the frosted sugar cookie, followed by chocolate chip and gingerbread.

To celebrate, many bakeries and businesses are offering new cookies and freebies today.

Here’s just a few:

Crumbl

Crumbl teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for a Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie.

 

Dunkin’ Donuts

The donut chain will debut its first-ever holiday sugar cookie, the Decorated Shortbread Cookie. It will reportedly look just like a Strawberry Frosted Sprinkle doughnut.

Courtesy Dunkin' Donuts
Keebler

Those little elves are also baking up a great giveaway for National Cookie Day! You can win several of their most popular cookies, like Fudge Stripes and E.L. Fudge, by entering their Instagram contest.

 

Those are just a few of the deals we’ve spotted – be sure to check your favorite cookie brand’s socials and website for more!

National Cookie Day is delightfully delicious!

