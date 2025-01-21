Black Eyed Peas Cancel Vegas Residency

Black Eyed Peas canceled its residency in Las Vegas less than one month before they were supposed to take the stage.

The Peas were set to perform 15 shows at Planet Hollywood’s PH Live, starting February 15.

The Peas wrote on Instagram Stories, “To our dearest Peabodies, It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned. Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us – we can’t wait to see you again.”

It is unclear what the “current circumstances” may be, but there have been online rumors that the shows weren’t selling as well as they had hoped.

Black Eyed Peas consists of Will.i.a,, Apl.de.ap, and Taboo. Fergie left the group in 2018.

Black Eyes Peas hit the height of their fame during the Throwback 2K era, with songs like “Where is the Love?,” “Imma Be,” and “I Gotta Feeling.”