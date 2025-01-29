2025 Grammys: Performers, Tributes, & More!

The show will go on!

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will happen Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Organizers said music’s biggest night will include tributes “celebrating the spirit of the city of Los Angeles,” as the area is still dealing with devastating wildfires.

The show will also try to raise additional funds to support relief efforts and honor first responders.

Many of the events leading up to the awards show have been canceled, but the Grammys will continue as scheduled.

In addition to taking time to recognize the wildfires, the Grammys will also include a special salute to Quincy Jones, the legendary producer who died last November.

The tribute performances will include Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Stevie Wonder.

Other confirmed Grammy performers include Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.

Beyoncé could have a very big night with her 11 nominations. Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish all have seven nods. Taylor Swift has six.

Trevor Noah will host for the fifth consecutive year. You can watch the Grammy Awards on CBS from 7-10:30pm CT on Sunday. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.