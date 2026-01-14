The Biggest Tours of the Millennium Are…

Taylor Swift may have the highest-grossing tour of all time with the Eras Tour, but who are the most popular touring artists of the millennium so far?

Pollstar has compiled that list based on worldwide ticket sales from 2001 to the end of 2025. The top 25 headlining acts have sold more than 340 million tickets, grossing over $35 billion!

Can you guess who the top touring artists are? They will be very familiar to Throwback 2K fans! Here they are:

#1 COLDPLAY

Coldplay came in first place, largely because of their hugely successful seven tours since 2001. They’ve sold 24.8 million tickets to 731 concerts.

#2 U2

U2 came in second, selling 20.2 million tickets. The band has had six tours since 2001, including their turn at the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2023-24.

#3 ED SHEERAN

Ed Sheeran is in third place with 19.6 million tickets sold. He has completed five tours and started his sixth!

#4 DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

The band that’s known for its live performances, Dave Matthews Band, is in fourth place with 19.5 million tickets sold. They have played more than a thousand shows since 2001!

#5 TAYLOR SWIFT

And rounding out the top five, Taylor Swift! She sold 18.9 million tickets, grossing $3.1 billion. Most of that came from the Eras Tour, which was her sixth tour.

The Pollstar report also has some other interesting tidbits, like the average ticket price among all 25 artists is $104.83. In 2001, the average ticket price was $36.68.

You can take a look at the full report here to see where other Throwback 2K artists rank!