‘Harry Potter’ Star Maggie Smith Has Died

A British actress who achieved her greatest fame much later in life has passed away at the age of 89.

Dame Maggie Smith, who may be best known as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, died early this morning. Her sons shared a statement:

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.”

Smith also starred in the 1999 classic “Tea with Mussolini,” and played Violet Crawley in the Downton Abbey franchise. She received three Emmy Awards for that role.

By the way, the “Dame” title is because she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1990, and from then on was known as Dame Maggie Smith.

Thank you, Dame Maggie Smith, for bringing your acting roles to life for us all to enjoy!