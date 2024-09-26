Finding The Next Elle Woods

Are you skilled at commanding a room?

Can you recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat?

Are you comfortable using legal jargon in everyday life?

Hey, if you answered yes to those questions, you could be the next Elle Woods!

Reese Witherspoon just announced that there’s an open casting call for the high school version of the popular “Legally Blonde” character. Her production company is working on a series with Amazon Prime Video and they need to find their star!

The new series is titled “Elle,” and it will be the prequel to the popular 2001 film starring Witherspoon. The new series is described as following “Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.”

So, if you know anyone that could be the next Elle Woods, have them submit their audition at the link in Witherspoon’s Instagram bio!