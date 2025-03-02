Happy Birthday to Jon Bon Jovi!

One of our favorite rockers, Jon Bon Jovi, is 63 today!

He’s not only the frontman for the hugely successful band Bon Jovi, but he’s also an actor, appearing in movies and TV shows like “Sex and the City,” “Ally McBeal,” and “The West Wing.”

He’s a husband and father of four.

He’s a founder and former majority owner of an Arena Football League team, the Philadelphia Soul.

He’s a philanthropist – The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation was founded in 2006. It supports community efforts to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

He’s also a restaurant owner – in fact, his JBJ Soul Kitchen was just named the No. 1-rated celebrity-owned restaurant in the US, according to a survey which tabulated TripAdvisor and Google reviews.

Bon Jovi opened the nonprofit restaurant in 2011. There are no prices on the menu, instead, a suggested donation. No one is ever turned away if they’re not able to pay. Diners can also pay it forward by covering the cost for those who can’t afford a meal.

JBJ Soul Kitchen has four locations in New Jersey.

Pretty cool – Bon Jovi has been at the top of the charts in music and now in food, too!

Happy 63rd birthday to Jon Bon Jovi!