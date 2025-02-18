A Backstreet Boy’s Son Will Be On American Idol

One of the contestants on the new season of “American Idol” may have a definite leg up on the competition!

Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys just revealed that his son, Baylee Littrell, is going to be on the show!

Littrell was on “Today” and shared that although his son grew up on the road touring, he’s getting a better idea of what it’s like to actually be in the music industry.

“He was just texting me last night, going, ‘Dad, dude, how do you do this? Like it’s hard work. He’s been busting his butt, and I’m super proud of him. He kind of gets a new sense of reality of what this is,” Littrell told “Today.”

Baylee Littrell is 22 years old and a country singer. He released his debut album in 2019, titled 770-Country.

This season on “American Idol,” Carrie Underwood steps in as judge, along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Underwood is replacing Katy Perry, who chose to depart the show. Underwood won season 4 of the show 20 years ago.

We will soon see how Underwood and Littrell’s time on “Idol” unfolds. “American Idol” season 23 premieres in less than one month, on March 9 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.