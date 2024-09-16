Happy Birthday, Nick Jonas!

One-third of the Jonas Brothers is celebrating a birthday!

Nick Jonas is 32 today!

Nick formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005 with two of his brothers: Kevin and Joe Jonas. They appeared many times on the Disney Channel and developed a fan following, sparking lead roles in the 2008 film “Camp Rock,” along with its 2010 sequel “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” and their own Disney series called “Jonas.”

The group was best known in the 2000s for songs like “Year 3000,” “S.O.S.” and “Hold On.”

The brothers took a hiatus from the band in 2011, and they all focused on their solo careers. Nick also started to dabble in acting, appearing in movies like “Jumanji” and some television shows.

Nick also married actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018 and they have one daughter together.

The brothers reunited in 2019 and they’ve had several hit songs since then, including “Sucker,” “Selfish,” and “Leave Before You Love Me.”

We are also looking forward to seeing Nick return to Broadway next year for the production “The Last Five Years.” Nick will star in the show, along with Adrienne Warren, about a romance between a writer and an actress. It will open in April and run for 14 weeks. Nick has appeared in several other Broadway productions, including 2012’s “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.”

As for how he’s spending his birthday, he posted on his Instagram story a simple picture of a birthday pancake cake.

View this profile on Instagram Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) • Instagram photos and videos

Happy birthday to Nick Jonas!