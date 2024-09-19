25 Years of Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera’s debut album came out 25 years ago in 1999 – and now she’s celebrating in a special way!

She will release newly recorded live performances of a few tracks on September 23.

Some of the performances are duets – with Sabrina Carpenter and Machine Gun Kelly.

Aguilera told Rolling Stone that “I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present.”

The album, titled Christina Aguilera, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and had three hit songs: “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You.)”

Aguilera has posted on Instagram with both Carpenter and Kelly this week to tease the collaborations.

