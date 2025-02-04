Beyoncé Tour Dates

Fresh off a very big night at the Grammys, Beyoncé has revealed the stops for her “Cowboy Carter” concert tour!

Beyoncé will play 22 shows in the U.S. and Europe, starting in April and ending in July.

She will perform four nights in Los Angeles, London, and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

She will also perform July 4th, Independence Day, in our nation’s capital Washington, D.C.

There are several presales happening so if you’re in the BeyHive check it out on Beyoncé’s website. General onsale is February 14 through Live Nation.

“Cowboy Carter” won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys. It also won Best Country Album and Country Duo/Group Performance.

We might have an idea of what the new tour will be like, thanks to her halftime show on Christmas Day! Check it out: