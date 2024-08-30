Cameron Diaz Is Back In Action

Cameron Diaz is getting back to acting after a 10-year hiatus!

The star of such movies as “The Mask,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “The Holiday” will star in an upcoming Netflix movie, appropriately titled “Back in Action.”

Diaz has not appeared in a film since 2014’s “Annie” remake.

During her 10-year absence from Hollywood, Diaz married musician Benji Madden and they had two children together.

Diaz will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the new film, set for release in January 2025. A new photo was just released from the set.

By the way, Diaz is also celebrating turning 52 today!

Happy birthday, Cameron Diaz, and we can’t wait to see you on our screens again!