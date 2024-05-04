It’s Star Wars Day!

Today is May 4th – and for “Star Wars” movie fans, that means it’s time to celebrate! Today is unofficially known as Star Wars Day – the day you can say, “May the fourth be with you!”

There are all kinds of Star Wars deals going on today, so if you’re a fan, take advantage!

Target is offering 20% off select Star Wars merchandise.

Lego will give 4x VIP points on Star Wars-themed purchases.

Amazon is also offering special Deals of the Day in honor of Star Wars Day.

Of course, the best way to celebrate is probably by watching the films! Select movie theaters across the U.S. are playing all nine movies from the Skywalker saga over a 20-hour period. Check Fandango or your local listings to find a participating theater nearby.

If you can’t find a theater close by, you can stream all the Star Wars movie at home on Disney+. You can also catch up on some of the Star Wars TV series, like “The Mandalorian,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.” You can also check out the trailer for the newest TV show, coming June 4, “The Acolyte.”

Happy Star Wars Day, everyone!