Taylor Swift Extends Her Billboard Streak

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is No. 1 on on the Billboard 200 Chart for the fourth week in a row!

That’s for the week ending May 25.

Another thing to note: Swift has now spent a total of 73 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, extending her own record among solo artists. Elvis Presley is second with 67 weeks.

She’s currently tied with Jay-Z for most No. 1 albums at 14.

It’s still very, very good to be T. Swift!

Oh, and as a bonus treat for Swifties, check out gymnast Simone Biles’s new floor routine! It begins with an instrumental version of “…Ready for It!”

Check it out below!

The routine helped Biles take home the top title at the 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic.

