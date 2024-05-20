Taylor Swift Extends Her Billboard Streak

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is No. 1 on on the Billboard 200 Chart for the fourth week in a row!

That’s for the week ending May 25.

Another thing to note: Swift has now spent a total of 73 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, extending her own record among solo artists. Elvis Presley is second with 67 weeks.

She’s currently tied with Jay-Z for most No. 1 albums at 14.

It’s still very, very good to be T. Swift!

Oh, and as a bonus treat for Swifties, check out gymnast Simone Biles’s new floor routine! It begins with an instrumental version of “…Ready for It!”

Check it out below!

📹| Legendary Olympic gold medalist @Simone_Biles used “…Ready For It?” to open her new floor routine! pic.twitter.com/5t5I6TOm0x — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 19, 2024

The routine helped Biles take home the top title at the 2024 U.S. Core Hydration Classic.