Oasis Has Reunited

One of the world’s biggest bands in the ’90s and 2000s is reuniting – after splitting up 15 years ago.

Oasis has officially announced a new run of concerts in the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2025. No details yet on North American shows.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium – 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park – 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium – 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Oasis brought us hit songs like “Wonderwall,” “Supersonic,” and “Champagne Supernova.”

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher and their bandmates released seven successful albums between 1991 and 2009. Behind the scenes, however, things were tense between the two brothers and the band eventually split.

Noel Gallagher released four albums with his band High Flying Birds, while Liam released two albums with the band Beady Eye, followed by three solo records.

Fast forward to 2024, and it seems the brothers have buried the hatchet and they’re ready to tour again!