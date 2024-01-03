You’ll Never Guess Who’s Covering The Olympics

Snoop Dogg is an iconic rapper, actor, Martha Stewart’s bestie, and now Olympic commentator!

That’s right, it was just announced that Snoop Dogg will be joining the NBC broadcast team for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. He’ll be joining Mike Tirico and the NBC team, providing the U.S. audience with his unique take on the Games. NBC Sports said he will explore Paris’ iconic landmarks, attend competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

If we weren’t excited for the Summer Games before, we sure are now! The Olympics are scheduled for July 26-August 11, 2024.