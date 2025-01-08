Brandy Memoir On The Way

Singer and actress Brandy is ready to share her story!

People Magazine said the 45-year-old performer will publish a memoir this fall, charting her life story from growing up in Mississippi to her launch to stardom.

Brandy also shared the news on her Instagram.

Brandy shared, “Writing my memoir was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life. I allowed myself the space to be fearless and vulnerable to reveal some of my most intimate moments. For the first time, I am sharing my story–honest, unfiltered and not through the lens of media or critics.”

Brandy released her self-titled debut album in 1994 when she was 15. She starred in the TV show “Moesha,” the TV film “Cinderella,” and the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Her 1998 duet with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine,” earned a Grammy.

In the 2000s, she released two more successful albums, Full Moon and Afrodisiac. She was a judge on the first season of “America’s Got Talent.” She also appeared in her own reality series, “Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business” and “Special Delivery” on MTV, ahead of the birth of her daughter.

Brandy’s as-yet untitled memoir will be released October 7, 2025, and is now available for preorder.