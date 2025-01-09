Lady Gaga Hits Huge Milestone

Lady Gaga just did something pretty impressive!

Her latest single, “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

That helped her hit a milestone that not many musicians have been able to accomplish. Lady Gaga has now earned more than one No. 1 songs across three different decades!

She scored two No. 1s in 2009 with “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.”

In the 2010s, she went No. 1 with “Born This Way” in 2011 and “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper in 2019.

Now in the current decade, she hit No. 1 in 2020 with Ariana Grande with “Rain on Me” and now again with Mars in 2025.

Billboard says only two other artists have done this – and it’s a brother and sister!

Michael Jackson did it, scoring multiple No. 1s in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s.

His sister Janet Jackson also did it, beginning in the ’80s, through the ’90s and again in the 2000s.

Pretty awesome feat for Lady Gaga!