Pink Sweetly Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Pink is feeling a little sentimental today!

The singer-songwriter posted on her Instagram to mark her 19th wedding anniversary to husband Carey Hart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

She wrote, “19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren’t sure we even believed in. I’m so glad we did. I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t. You’ve been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again. I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever @hartluck”

Pink has featured Hart in many of her music videos over the years, including her 2008 song “So What,” which famously deals with their separation.

Hart also appeared in videos for “Just Like a Pill,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” and “True Love,” among others.

Pink and Hart have two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Happy 19th anniversary!