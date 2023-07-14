Born Between June 22nd – July 22nd? It’s Cancer Szn This Weekend On Throwback 2K!

If your Zodiac sign is Cancer, it means a few things:

You’re deeply caring, sensitive, and feel everything deeply

You dislike strangers, and revealing your personal life

You share your sign with a lot of your favorite 2000s artists!

This weekend on Throwback 2K, we’re paying tribute to all those born under the sign Cancer, including some epic throwback artists!

50 Cent, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Simpson, Ryan Cabrera and more all share the Water sign, and you can hear their biggest songs from back in the day this weekend on Throwback 2k.