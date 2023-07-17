Everyone’s favorite dress-up doll is coming to life on the big screen!
Warner Bros. Pictures will release “Barbie” in theaters on July 21!
The movie has been in the works for awhile, but there has been a fair amount of mystery surrounding it.
So before you buy your tickets and head to the theater, here’s 5 Things To Know About The Barbie Movie!
- The cast is chock-full of stars! Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling is Ken. Will Ferrell is the CEO of Mattel, Barbie’s manufacturer. Simu Liu from “Shang Chi” is also in the film, along with Kate McKinnon from “Saturday Night Live,” actress America Ferrerra, and singer Dua Lipa! Check out the film’s Instagram account to see ALL the Barbies and Kens!
- What’s the movie about? Well, the official synopsis of the film is “Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.” The main trailer of the film also offers a few more hints about the movie’s plot.
- Creating Barbie Land took a lot of effort and it appears to have paid off! Time Magazine just wrote about director Greta Gerwig conducting a sort of Barbie bootcamp before filming began. From the Dreamhouses, to the Corvettes, to the small props like food in the refrigerator, no detail was left out. And, the costumes – let’s talk about the costumes! There’s plenty of pink, and of course, different outfits for different adventures including snowmobiling, camping, rollerblading, and more!
- We know some of the musical artists featured on the film’s soundtrack, but no, the hit song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua is not on it, although word is out that you may hear it sampled on one of the soundtrack songs. Dua Lipa has a song called “Dance the Night,” which you can hear in the trailer. The tracklist also includes Lizzo, Billie Eislish, Sam Smith, Ice Spice, Haim, Nicki Minaj, and even Ken himself, Ryan Gosling! The soundtrack album will be released the same day as the movie, July 21.
- We know you’re excited, so while you wait, go to Google and type in “barbie movie” for a surprise! See you at the theater July 21!